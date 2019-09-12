news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Mpraeso (E/R), Sept. 12, GNA – Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso Constituency has presented 100 streetlight bulbs in support of the effort at improving the public lighting system in the Mpraeso community at night.

He also donated a generator to the Atibie Nursing and Midwifery Training School.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kwahu Mpraeso in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region, Mr Acheampong said the donation was meant to help upgrade security in the area and said he planned to make the presentation an annual affair.

Mr Acheampong said he solely financed the payment of meters supplied to households at Nkyininkyini in the Kwahu South District to complement the assembly's effort at extending electricity to the area and layouts were done for 37 communities across the district to be connected to the national grid.

Among the communities that benefited were Ntomem, Praso, Osubenso, Abuom, Kayera, Baw, Atobease, Koobritwum, Kwafour, Asikam, Dobidi and Masohwediem.

He said it was his priority to ensure development in communities under his jurisdiction in the fields of education, health and sanitation.

Mr Acheampong assured the people that the District Assembly was following the necessary steps for the implementation of the One District, One-factory (1D1F) programme in the area to help create job avenues for the youth.

GNA