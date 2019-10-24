news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R). Oct 24, GNA - Mr Gyato Yaw Michael, Member of Parliament (MP), Krachi East Constituency in the Oti Region has presented 30 electricity poles and 50 LED street bulbs to the Dambai College of Education.

The items, which were presented by Mr. Frank Awuah, aide to the MP, were estimated at Gh¢32,500.00 and aimed at beefing up security in and around the campus.

Mr Awuah assured the authorities of the College that the contractor in charge of the project would begin work to erect the poles and fix the bulbs to address concerns of insecurity and promote teaching and learning.

Ms Atiku Benedictor, the Principal of the College, described the donation as timely as it would help beef security on the campus ahead of the Chonki Yam festival and deter criminals from engaging in nefarious activities on the campus.

She expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture and assured him of the authority’s commitment to ensure that they were put to good use.

