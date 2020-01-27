news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Aburi-Akuapem, Jan 26, GNA - Member of Parliament for Aburi, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, has presented core textbooks to 100 Junior High School (JHS) girls in the area to improve on their teaching and learning.

Each of the 100 girls selected from rural communities in the area were given Science, Mathematics and English Aki-Ola series textbooks to help improve on their academic performance leading to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).





Ms Elizabeth Safoa Darko, Girls Education Coordinator for Akuapem South, indicated that the donation followed an appeal made to the MP about the poor performance of girls in education in the area.







She explained that a study conducted by the girl education unit realised that most of them lacked support from home due to poverty and therefore were not able to have access to test books, exercise books and some basic logistics for schooling and so were doing poorly.

At a short ceremony to present the books to the beneficiaries at Aburi, Mr Moses Tetteh Ponortey, Akuapem-South district Director of Education, Mr Tetteh Ponortey, thanked the MP for the gesture and urged the girls to handle the books with care.





He however appealed for more support for the other school girls who did not benefit.

GNA