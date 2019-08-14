news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Mr William Agyapong Quaittoo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, has cut the sod for the construction of a number of school projects in his constituency.

The projects are a kindergarten block and a six-unit classroom block at Akim Oda Salvation Army Basic School, a six-unit classroom block at Akim Aboabo Salvation Army Basic School and a 20-seater water closet toilet facility at Oda Senior High School.

Mr Quaittoo, who performed the sod-cutting together with Mr Kwabena Bempong, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, said the gesture was to provide a comfortable educational environment to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Eric Ampofo Nuamah, the Akim Oda Circuit Supervisor of Education, on behalf of the Municipal Education Director, expressed gratitude to the MP for his efforts in supporting education adding that the provision of the facilities would help increase school enrolment.

Mr Douglas N.K. Annorful, the Birim Central Municipal Coordinating Director, said the total cost of the classroom blocks are estimated at GH¢750,000.00 which would be funded from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) while the 20-seater toilet facility which would cost GH¢151,000.00 would be sponsored from the MP’s Common Fund.

He said the projects have been awarded on contract to BRALEX Ventures, Christo Adom Enterprise, SamoTrust Company Limited and H.I.S. Construction and Commercial Enterprise.

Mr Alex Brako, the Managing Director of BRALEX Ventures, speaking on behalf of the contractors, said the projects would be completed within the stipulated period of six months.

Oberempon Gyamfi Safokyere II, the Regent of Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, called on the contractors to employ community members to provide labour to facilitate their work.

GNA