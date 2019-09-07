news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako, GNA



Sefwi-Dwenase (WN), Sept. 7, GNA - The Minister of State in Charge of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Dr Kwaku Afriyie, has commissioned a bus Terminal at Sefwi-Dwenase, a suburb of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, to ease transportation.

The lorry park would serve as a waiting point for passengers and drivers who ply Sefwi-Dwenase to Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Bibiani, Enchi and Elubo.

Dr Afriyie, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Wiawso, commissioning the about 1,000,000 Ghana cedis bus terminal, expressed profound gratitude to the taxi drivers for their maximum cooperation during the construction works.

He assured the market women that with the bus terminal completed, the next project would be a befitting ultra-modern market complex.

The new market would comprise a police post, creche and lockable stores to boost trading activities aside the usual Tuesday and Friday market days.

The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama II, who presided, commended the MP and the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Loius Agyeapong, for their joint efforts to bring development to Sefwi Wiawso and its environs.

He said the bus terminal, aside making drivers and passengers comfortable, would also serve as revenue mobilization venture for the Municipal Assembly.

He, therefore, tasked the drivers to ensure regular maintenance to ensure a longer lifespan of the terminal.

The event was attended by the clergy, traditional authorities, Assembly members, heads of department, drivers and market women.

GNA