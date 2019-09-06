news, story, article

By Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra Sept. 6, GNA - The Young Urban Women's Movement has called on government and other relevant stakeholders to implement policies that promote the economic welfare of young women and to ensure the elimination of gender-based violence in the world of work.

This, the movement believes would help improve the living conditions of women affected by such activities.

This was part of a communique issued at the end of the three-day second annual Young Women Urban Women's Movement (YUWM) conference held in Accra on Thursday.

The second annual conference of YUWM was focused on the welfare of young women in the Ghanaian communities, to advocate government, at both

the national and local level, to implement policy actions that would respond to the demands of young urban women.

The conference was also aimed at bringing on board issues regarding the economic security and bodily integrity of women and to advocate increased in gender responsive public services in these communities.

The Movement is made up of about five thousand young women aged between 15 to 35 years who lived in urban and peri-urban communities in the Greater Accra, Savannah, North East, Northern and Upper East regions.

The communique said a research conducted by YUWM indicated that young women across the country were exploited economically and sexually and therefore, requested the government to implement and ratify the necessary laws and policies to combat these challenges.

It said government should ratify the ILO convention 190 on and gender based violence in the world of work and the inclusion of family planning and contraceptive education in school curriculum to reduce pregnancy among school girls.

YUWM in the communique said in the research, 44 per cent respondents were harassed sexually and 17 per cent experienced dirty insults and stigmatisation, adding that as result of lack of systems and policies to protect rights of victims of sexual abuse, 60 per cent were reluctant to report instance of abuse.

YUWM noted in the communique that issues of lack of youth-friendly Sexual Reproductive Health facilities, Cost or availability of family planning services and lack of good sexual reproductive education were problems facing young women in urban or peri-urban communities in the country.

It also recommended to the government on the area of economic exploitation by employers for the state to provide access to affordable childcare centres across the country to assist mothers.

The communique stressed the need for education of people on the negative effects of unpaid care work on women and girls.

It added the need for government to provide access to clean and potable water in homes of women and re-distribution of care work to cover everyone.

The communique entreats people around the country and the media to support in holding government and other stake actors accountable to these recommendations and the right policies were implemented.

GNA