By Hannah Awadzi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - The Mount Moriah Retreat and Prayer Centre of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose building to serve people who patronise the place.

The building, which would include a two storey hostel facility, a conference hall, bedrooms, dormitories, offices and a cafeteria, is estimated to cost about 400,000 cedis.

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Director of the Mount Moriah Prayer Centre, said people are looking for a quiet place where they can wait upon the Lord and meditate.

“The Mount Moriah Retreat and Prayer Centre will offer to patrons a place where people can come and meet the lord, it is a place of prayer and it is a place where the Lord provides.

Reverend Ayim said people are looking for a decent and Holy Spirit filled place to commune with God but the centre currently lacks the capacity to host a lot of people who want a place to stay for such purposes.

The Reverend Victor Oko Abbey, Chairman of the Ga Presbytery, who cut the sod for the project, said the edifice on paper looks glamorous and involves a lot of cost but it is possible.

“We should all be committed towards ensuring that we build the multi-purpose hostel facility to the glory of the Lord, as people come here to pray, the Lord will remember your commitment towards the project and bless you abundantly,” he said.

The Reverend Nii Noi Odonkor, Clerk Elect of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, led patrons of the Prayer Centre to pray and sanctify the grounds in preparation for the construction.

“This place has become a holy place where people will come and be saved,” he said.

Mr Peter Akaianum, President of the Young Adults Fellowship of the Ga Presbytery, pledged to commit 100,000 cedis as seed money for the project on behalf of the fellowship.

He said the Centre started discussions with Mr Frank Agyekum, Organizer of the Ga-West district of the fellowship, but the whole of the Ga Presbytery sees the project as a good one and thus their commitment to ensure its success.

The Mount Moriah Retreat and Prayer Centre holds prayer meetings every Wednesday for over 1000 patrons, the centre also organizes prayer bazaars, retreats and other religious programmes on a regular basis

