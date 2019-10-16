news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly have disagreed on the payment of levies on property at the “U” – compound in the Tema-New Town.



While Mr Ashitey Adjei has categorically stated that the Assembly was doing the wrong thing by charging squatters property rates and threatened to sue them, the Assembly curtly replied that charges ratified by the Assembly were not property rates, but Temporary Structure Levies that were ratified by the Assembly and gazetted

Speaking at a News Conference in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, said the Assembly’s exaction of property rates from people squatting at ‘U’ Compound in Tema was unconscionable.

He said: “These are brothers and sisters who are direct victims of inadequate housing in Ghana; I think it is unacceptable that the same State actors who have failed these squatters, are forcing them to pay property rates for squatting. Property rates are paid by people who own or have rented property. These squatters obviously do not own the places they squat at,” Moshake said.

He said the ‘U’ compound is a so-called no man’s land located in Tema New Town and was a popular refuge for squatters in the city who are availing themselves of whatever scanty shelter it could provide.

Moshake said the action of TMA officials who went there to exact the property rates was unconstitutional. “I have read the 1992 Constitution several times, there is no aspect of it that empowers the State to take property rates from squatters.”

He said apart from the unconstitutional collection of rates, it was also discriminatory as other squatters elsewhere in the Constituency were spared.

“Squatters in other electoral areas, such as Homowo, Kwesi Plange, Harbour and Padmore, don’t pay property rates,” Moshake said.

Meanwhile when the Ghana News Agency contacted officials of the TMA, their explanations were completely different from the submissions of Moshake.

Mr George Dzeto, Budget Officer of the Assembly said the claims of payment of property rates were completely false as the Assembly and the residents only agreed on Temporary Structure Levies and not property rates.

He said the payment of the levies came up after several meetings and consultations with the residents, after which the issue was deliberated and ratified by the General Assembly of TMA and later gazetted.

Mr Frank Asante, Public Relations Officer of the Assembly said they acted on a majority decision and not unilaterally.

“We agreed with the people, and agreed on the levies based on the kind of property the people had. some have block houses, others have wooden structures , while others have even rented their property to tenants.”

The PRO called on all those who have issues with the levies to call on the Assembly for further explanations.

