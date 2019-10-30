news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA - The southern part of the country would experience some rain fall in the coming week, as the minor rainy season tapers to an end.

"For this week, we are still expecting scattered to widespread rains in the South."

Madam Felicity Ahafianyo, Acting Officer in charge of Central Analysis and Forecasting, Ghana Meteorological Agency, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

She said with the Forest Belt area of the country, the rains were expected to end within the second week of November to the second week of December, whilst rains in the northern part of the country are expected to end within the last week of October and the first week of November.

Parts of Accra, including the Tema Motorway got flooded after a downpour which lasted a few hours on Monday night.

This resulted in a number of people getting stranded as motorists had to wait for the floods to subside.

