Accra, Sept. 10, GNA -More inmates at James Camp Prison in Accra are to benefit from training in Batik Tie and Dye and livelihood support modules as part of the Crime Check Foundation's (CCF) Ex-convict Re-integration Programme.



The Programme, which is being funded by Black Stars and Newcastle Midfielder, Christian Atsu and CCF seeks to support efforts by the Ghana Prisons Service to provide livelihood support for inmates to enable them re-integrate successfully into society.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, said his organisation responded to calls from James Camp Prison to support in its re-integration programme.

He said “I have been amazed at the volume of development at James Camp Prison and the efforts by its Officer-In-Charge Deputy Director of Prisons, Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie, hence, the decision to extend its ex-convict re-integration funding module to the prison.”

Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinare of Prisons, said 10 inmates, who would commence training in Batik Tie and Dye in the first phase, received pieces of Calico, Wax, Caustic Soda, Soda Ash, Reactive Dyes, Vat Dyes and other items at a cost of GH 4,000.

"This will be followed by other inmates in other livelihood support modules, all to be funded by the Foundation," he added.

Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr Raphael Tuekpe, the Second in Command at James Camp Prison, receiving the items on behalf of the Officer-in-charge of James Camp Prison, thanked CCF and Christian Atsu for the support.

“We are extremely grateful to Crime Check and Christian Atsu for this sacrifice. We hope other stakeholders will come on board to rope in more inmates onto the Programme,” he added.

Mr David Osei, the Leader of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the management of CCF and Mr Atsu for the support.

”The level of commitment shown by CCF and Atsu towards this programme is amazing. I am appealing to all Ghanaians to support this project to enable ex-convicts live independent lives without having a brush with the law,” he said.

The CCF Ex-convict Re-integration Programme seeks to provide livelihood support and training to inmates exiting the country’s prisons.

GNA