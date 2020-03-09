news, story, article

By Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Takoradi (W/R) Feb 9, GNA - Girls In Science and Technology (GIST) Foundation a non-governamental has marked International Women’s Day with a coaching seminar to educate and encourage young girls to study Science, Mathematics and Technology .

Mrs Ohemaa Adjei Andoh, Founder of the Foundation said, GIST was established to educate young girls on the various sectors of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM.

She pointed out that GIST was not only interested in girls at the basic level, but also those at the various tertiary institutions to encourage the study of STEM at all levels in the educational ladder.

Mrs Andoh encouraged girls studying Science and Technology to take their studies seriously and endeavour to do their best in wherever they find themselves.

She said though the study of science may be challenging or difficult, they should be determined and focused as it would yield good result at the end of the day.

Touching on the theme, "An Equal World Is An Enabled World” said the word “Equality “should not be abused, "that is girls should not feel superior than men, but rather work equally with them".

She expressed her satisfaction with the number of girls who turned up for the maiden edition of the seminar and thanked the parents for allowing their girls to participate in such an educative and inspiring programme.

She urged all parents to involve their children especially their girls in the subsequent editions.

Dr Mrs Maame Esi Abaka, a Madical doctor advised the girls to be confident in whatever they do adding “when you are confident, it doesn’t matter wherever you find yourself you are always going to be on top.

Dr Princess Mensah, another medical doctor at the SDA hospital in Takoradi stressed the importance of keeping personal hygiene and educated the girls on how to protect themselves from the deadly corona virus.

GNA