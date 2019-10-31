news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The National Identification Authority (NIA) has said it would conduct a mop-up registration exercise in the Northern, Savannah and North East Regions.



The exercise is scheduled to start in all the three regions on Friday, November 8 and end on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

A statement issued by the NIA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said in all, 200 Registration Centres would be operated across the three regions namely; Northern Region, 111 centres; Savannah Region, 48 centres; and North East Region, 41 centres.

It said Ghanaians aged 15 years and above who were unable to register during the Mass Registration Exercise in the three regions and those who have not collected or been issued with their Ghana Cards are entreated to go to the nearest registration centre during the stated period.

GNA