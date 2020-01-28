news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA - The Ministry of Health (MoH), has relocated from its original site within the Ministries enclave in Accra to a new office building on the Sekou Toure Avenue, North Ridge digital address number Ga-029-4296.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah on behalf of the Minister of Health said all official businesses would henceforth be conducted in the new office building.

The ministry wishes to inform the public, its clients and stakeholders that it has moved its office to the said location with digital address number Ga-029-4296.

The ministry was established in 1957 to provide public health services, managing Ghana's healthcare industry, and building Ghana's hospitals and medical education system.

The ministry is responsible for all health related issues in Ghana and is responsible for direct public health service delivery or provision in the country.

However, with the enactment of an ACT 525 of parliament, functions of promotion, preventive, curative and rehabilitative care has been delegated to the Ghana Health Service and Teaching hospitals.

Hence, the ministry is now responsible for only policy formulation, monitoring and evaluation, resource mobilization and regulation of the health service delivery in the country.

GNA