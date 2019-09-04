news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R), Sept. 04, GNA - Fuseini Inusah, 29, a mobile money vendor was on Monday night shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The incident occurred at about 2045 hours on the residency road when the victim was returning home from work.

The assailants left one locally manufactured gun at the scene.

Mrs Inussah Ishaitu, sister of the deceased told Ghana News Agency that the deceased sustained multiple wounds on his thighs and chest and was sent to Dambai Health Centre after the incident.

She said the victim was later referred to the Worawora Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent Samuel Aboagye, Dambai District Police Commander confirmed the incident and said investigations were on going.

