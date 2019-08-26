news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu- Astanga, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug. 26, GNA - Ms Theresa Swanzy, the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Advisor, SNV, on Monday urged MMDAs to prioritize and allocate the needed investments towards the provision of sanitation products and services in communities to improve the wellbeing of the people.

She said increased monitoring and proper investments in the sector was needed to achieve best results in Ghana’s ambition towards ending open defecation by 2030.

Ms Swanzy made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region.

“Increased investment in sanitation and hygiene will address manpower needs of the country, since good sanitation is a fundamental right,” she said.

Touching on outcomes of the performance of some districts in the Region, on the 2019 Open Defecation League Table, Ms Swanzy said it was a healthy competition which provided a good motivation for poor performing MMDAs to push up for the best.

Ms. Swanzy said her outfit was focusing on the Assemblies to ensure that they prioritized sanitation and hygiene strategies to make it inclusive for all.

She noted that the country’s current coverage at 21 per cent was low and below expectation of the SDG target on sanitation and therefore there was the need for improved policy to achieve better results.

She said her outfit was working continuously in collaboration with the key players in the sector and called for the involvement of the private sector to enhance sanitation practices in the communities.

She called on the Municipal and District Assemblies to enact all-inclusive sanitation bye-laws that would ensure behavioral change.

The Dutch NGO, SNV, has been instrumental in the area of Sanitation and the voice for change programme, which works with key stakeholders and dialogue with government to improve policies on sanitation.

According to WHO and UNICEF only 28 per cent of people have access to basic sanitation in Africa.

GNA