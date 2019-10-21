news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru (C/R), Oct. 21, GNA- The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has presented 19 laptops to Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Directors in the Central Region to facilitate their work.

According to the Ministry, this would help avoid the delay in the payment of monies to LEAP beneficiaries, enhance records keeping and improve information gathering.

Mrs Cynthia Maamle Morrison, the sector Minister during the presentation said the provision of the laptops would reduce complaints from LEAP beneficiaries over the delay in receiving their monies.

She said the acquisition of the laptops would also go a long way to eliminate fraud and ghost names.

The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament for Agona West advised the focal persons in the various districts, municipal and metropolitan assemblies not to delay in submitting names of beneficiaries to LEAP officers.

Mrs Morrison said the government’s intention for such laudable intervention was to reduce the burden of the poor in the rural communities and to support them to undertake some small-scale businesses to improve their lot.

She said the Ministry would ensure that all LEAP officers across the country were provided with the laptops to encourage them to put much effort into their work and also avert fraud and cheating in the programme.

Mr Robert Baah, the Agona West Municipal Director of the Social Welfare and Community Development on behalf of the recipients of the laptops expressed gratitude to the Minister and assured that they would work hard to satisfy the LEAP beneficiaries.

