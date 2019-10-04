news, story, article

By Kojo Adams/Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Oct. 04, GNA - The Mohinani Group of Companies has donated two mobile toilet units to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources to promote sanitation and reduce open defecation.

The introduction of the mobile units was to provide easy access to toilet facilities by the citizenry to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and create employment to managers and cleaners of the units.

Mr Ramchand Udharam Mohinani, Founder and Chairman of the Mohinani Group of Companies, who handed over the two mobile toilet sets to the Ministry, said it was shameful to watch people urinating by the roadside due to lack of toilet facilities.

‘‘Put it there and let somebody sit by it and charge a small amount of money for cost of tissue paper and maintenance,” he said.

He said the movable toilet unit was made in Ghana and was hygienic, convenient, and of international standard, but needed regular cleaning and maintenance.

Mr Mohinani said the units could be placed at vantage points in the country and that the Group would repair or change them if there was a problem after two or three years of use.

Mr Michael Gyato, the Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and Member of Parliament for Krachi East, who received the units, commended the Mohinani Group for the gesture to help improve sanitation.

‘‘I can say with confidence that even though it is a gesture, it would promote your products and help improve sanitation in the country.”

GNA