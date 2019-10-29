news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29, GNA – The Ministry of Inner– City and Zongo Development has donated GH¢10,000.00 for the payment of school fees for six children from Sharecare, an association of people with autoimmune diseases and parents of children with disabilities.

The Ministry also paid for the one year rent of GH¢2,400.00 for Sharecare’s Centre where they provide free physiotherapy services for children with disabilities who need therapy services.

Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Inner– city and Zongo Development who made the presentation, said they were responding to Sharecare’s request for support.

Ms Nana Yaa Agyeman, Founder of Sharecare, Ghana, expressing her gratitude said: “we have gone to other Ministries with the same request and this is the first time we are receiving support from a public institution. We are truly grateful”.

She called on individuals and organizations to support Sharecare, Ghana, in their bid to enhance the lives of persons living with autoimmune diseases and families raising children with disabilities.

