Accra, March 24, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has suspended the processing of requests for attestation of documents, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is also to keep government’s directives to prevent the spread of the disease.

A statement signed by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said as the nation strives to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry continues to take steps to ensure safety as priority for its clients and staff.

“In this regard, the Ministry has suspended the processing of attestation of documents with immediate effect,” it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration would not admit applicants to its Airport facility until such a time that sufficient safety is assured.

It urged the general public to cooperate with the Ministry as it implemented measures to contain the COVID-19 as well as staying safe.

