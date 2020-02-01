news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 1, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced an upward review of passport fees and fees for other services it provides.



A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Parliament had, under the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Instrument 2019, approved an upward review of fees for services provided by the Ministry.

It noted that the new fees take effect from February 1.

The statement said the breakdown for the fees were ordinary passports, which used to be GH¢50.00; would now be GH¢100.00 for 32 pages and GH¢150.00 for a 48-page passport.

It said the expedite 32-page passport, which used to cost GH¢100.00, would now go for GH¢150.00 and GH¢200.00 for the 48-page.

The statement said the Attestation of Legal Documents, which used to be GH¢25.00 is now GH¢37.50.

It noted that the Travel Certificate that was GH¢25.00 would now be GH¢37.50.

The statement said the public was to note that the Ministry had introduced a 48-page Passport Booklet, which would be available from February 1.

“The Ministry counts on the usual cooperation of the public,” it said.

GNA