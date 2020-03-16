news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, on Monday urged the Union and Professional Associations (UPA) of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority(GCAA), to channel their energies towards supporting the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanaians expect that we of the GCAA, as major stake-holders, would be more concerned about supporting the Government's response to the crisis, rather than drape GCAA in red," he said.

The Minister in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency which was on the issues concerning a threat by the UPA of the GCAA, to disrupt flight operations within the Accra Flight Information Region.

The workers demand was over the removal of Air Commodore (Cdre) Rexford Acquah (rtd) as Chairman of the governing Board of the GCAA, and for a cessation of all activities on the Authority's lands at La Wireless and La Nkwantanan, both in Accra.

Mr. Adda said whilst the grievances of the Union were worth addressing, the most important issue now was the need to find appropriate strategies on how to deal with COVID-19 threat.

He said it was worth noting that wearing red bands in the current situation was not a thing to do.

The statement, which was signed by Mr. Adda and copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed disappointment about the union's threat to withdraw vital services with effect from today, March 16, 2020.

"The Ministry is disappointed at this development, as it happens in the face of a previous understanding reached nearly two weeks ago," it said.

The statement urged the union members to take into consideration, the current mood of the country with regards to the corona threat, and support the government with its efforts to deal with the disease, instead of indulging in activities that could deepen a crisis which has gotten the undivided attention of the entire global community.

"The Ministry wishes to advise you to gauge the mood of the nation, cooperate with the government on efforts underway to contain the spread of covid 19, and not resort to actions that could earn the country a bad name," the statement said.

