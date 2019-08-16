news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, Abdulai Haruna, GNA

Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Mr Samuel Atta-Akyea, the Minister of Works and Housing, has tasked the Board of Directors of the Architects Registration Council (ARC) and the Engineering Council (EC) to uphold high tenets of professionalism in discharging their duties.

He said members of the councils required high level of integrity and accountability to adhere to the dictates of their responsibilities for national development.

Mr Atta-Akyea, who said this on Friday at the inauguration of the Board of Directors for the two Councils in Accra, urged members to continue creating the required platforms to educate and communicate with the industry players and the public on their strategic plans, to ensure co-operation and consensus building.

The ARC is made up of 10 board members while the EC comprised of nine board members. The members took the oath of office and the oath of secrecy administered by the Minister.

Mr Atta-Ayea said government views the role of the Councils as essential in nation building, hence the need to strengthen the effectiveness of these professions to be effective and efficient in their operations.

“It is for this reason that government established the ARC and the EC to regulate the practice of architecture and engineering and secure the highest professional standards in nation building”, he added.

The Architects Decree 1969 (N.L.C.D.357) that establishes the ARC stipulates a Council that shall be concerned with the development of the architectural profession and charged with securing the highest practicable standards in the practice of architecture in the country.

He said the Ministry was taking steps to amend the provisions because some provisions of the Decree were not in tandem with the 1992 Constitution.

The Minister urged the board members to take the lead in promoting closer links among all the building sector professional bodies to ensure that the country achieved an accelerated and sustainable development.

He said the country’s building and construction industry held the key to the development of the nation and provided the infrastructure and facilities required for other sectors of the economy to flourish, such as schools and factories, among others.

Mr Atta-Akyea entreated the board members not to be only managers of the Councils but provide leadership role and develop innovative ways to achieve the needed economic development in all areas while conserving and preserving the national resources.

Mr Kwesi Abbey Sam, the Chairman of the ARC, commended President Akufo-Addo for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to effectively plan, design and maintain the industry to provide dedicated service in relation to their mandates.

Professor Mark Herbert Davies, a member of the Board, on behalf of the EC assured the Minister of the willingness to discharge their duties collectively as enshrined in the provisions.

GNA