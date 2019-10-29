news, story, article

Salaga (S/R), Oct. 29, GNA - Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, and Member of Parliament for Salaga South has presented 11 sewing machines to apprentice seamstresses in the constituency to encourage them to stay on and learn the trade.



Mr Adam Braimah, who presented the machines to the young women at Salaga on Monday, said the machines would help the beneficiaries in the fashion and design business to generate income for their upkeep.

Mr Briamah said he would continue working to improve on the economic well-being of his constituents, and pledged to extend similar support to hairdressers in the constituency.

The MP encouraged the girls not to leave their trade and move down south in search of greener pastures, saying that, such adventures usually had dire consequences, which compounded their situations negatively.

Miss Abiba Issifu, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the MP for the gesture and said the machines would encourage them as apprentices to learn the trade.

