news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, March 06, GNA – Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister has entreated the citizenry “To shed off what divides us, concentrate on the many issues that unite us as a nation and let us work together to accelerate the progress made so far as we work to transform Ghana.”

He said “Our ethnic and cultural diversity is a source of strength, not a weakness. We must reject any attempt to sow any strife and discord among us.”

He added “We must uphold peace as a basic tenet of our development. We in the Region in particular must celebrate peace because of the heavy price we have paid over the years.”

Mr Saeed said this when delivering a speech to mark the 63rd anniversary of the country’s independence at the Jubilee Park in Tamale on Friday.

There was a march past by personnel of the security agencies, and students and pupils drawn from 24 basic and second cycle schools, five school cadets, and some voluntary organisations to mark the day, which was on the theme: “Consolidating Our Gains”.

Mr Saeed warned those in the region bent on fueling chieftaincy disputes to cause conflicts to desist from such acts as they would not be spared.

He also entreated teachers to strive to develop in their students important social values including; honesty, respect for the elderly, and to encourage them to desist from anti-social and criminal acts such as armed robbery, drug and alcohol abuse amongst others to be responsible citizens.

He also spoke about the coronavirus and cautioned the public, especially traditional and religious leaders, who received visitors, to heed to the medical advice to ensure personal hygiene to avoid the disease.

GNA