Accra, Sept. 21, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, on Friday honored six retired staff of the Ministry for their immense contribution to national development.

The retirees who retired from the batch of 2015 to 2018 were presented with a plaque, cloth and an undisclosed amount of money for their selfless services to the Ministry over the years.

They are Mr Samuel Amankwah, Director at the Ministry; Ms Victoria Amoah, Senior Typist; Ms Mary Magdalene Brown, Chief Records Supervisor; Mr Martin Kaba from the Chief Executive office; Mr Paul Dsane, Transport Officer; and Ms Charlotte Mensah, Senior Private Secretary.

Mr Dery said the gesture was in consonance with President Akuffo Addo’s approach to recognize the self-sacrificing efforts of workers who have contributed to nation building.

He said President Akuffo Addo tasked the Ministers to recognize the welfare of staff because they play a key role in complementing government’s developmental agenda.

Mr Dery said government has recognized that some of the workers have had their promotions delayed while others do not have rent allowances, adding that the gesture was part of the package to acknowledge their excellence.

“We have to move from that old practice where we wait for people to die before recognizing their contribution. The President believes that we should be very much alive to their welfare and acknowledge their good works”, he added.

He urged the staff to emulate their example of discipline, hard work, discipline and their commitment to their responsibilities.

Mr Amankwah on behalf of the retirees thanked the Minister and for the gesture, saying they were surprised to be honored for their service over the years.

He said the recognition would motivate the staff to work with dedication, and love towards the improvement of the Ministry and the nation as a whole.

