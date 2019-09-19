news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Sept 19, GNA - Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, has paid a working visit to the new office complex of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Northern Apron project at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday.

The office complex, which would be the head office of the Air Navigation Services on completion, is said to be 60 per-cent complete and would be commissioned by the second quarter of 2020.

However, the Northern Apron Project is in its initial stages and scheduled for completion in 42 months.

Mr Adda said the visit was to assess the progress of work on the projects and to note any challenges being faced in implementation.

He said the projects formed part of the government’s strategy to make Ghana an aviation hub within the sub-region and a preferred destination for travelers across the globe.

He said implementation of the Apron project would provide a wider area where more aircraft would taxi, park, unload and load, and refuel.

He said the office complex of the Aviation Authority was critical to ensure safety and security in the Aviation sector.

He said he would pay another visit to the GCAA building early next year before its completion and inauguration in April 2020.

Madam Josephine Akoto-Bamfo, the Project manager of the office complex, said the project was progressing steadily and was about 60 per-cent complete and expressed the hope that the project would be handed over to its clients by the first quarter of next year.

She said the building located on 9,300 metre square land space had a basement, a ground floor and four floors which would house staff of the authority, air navigation equipment, an aerial control centre, an air traffic control tower with a gym and restaurant.

She said there would be two elevators in the office complex to make moving to the upper floors less stressful and that all the floors had rest-rooms, workers of night shifts to have a nap.

Mr Mahmud Attila, the Project Manager on the Northern Apron Project, said that work done was about seven per-cent and were about 70 percent through with their project designs and report works.

He said major earthworks activities commenced in areas approved by the client and 25,000 metre cube of rockfill and excavated materials work were done to ensure a compact ground which was satisfactory.

He said due to the depression of land, the taxi way would require a filling of about 9 metres high to meet the required level.

He said the contractual time for the completion of the project was 42 months, but could complete it within 24 months if given a dedicated funding plan.

Mr Attila noted that the demobilisation of the PW batching plant and the older radar systems would make way for taxi way and code C stands respectively.

GNA