Tarkwa (W/R), August 7, GNA - The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has praised the Methodist Church Ghana for introducing Methodist Festival popularly known as METHOFEST.

The festival, which is held annually, usually take stock of the tangible and intangible rich religious socio-cultural heritage materials, which the church had realised throughout her history.

Speaking at this year's celebration at the Gaddiel Acquaah Cathedral in Tarkwa, the Minister in a speech read on her behalf commended the church for creating the wonderful platform through which the present generation could be taught lessons from the past.

In addition, she said they would be inspired to contribute their quota to the development of both the church and state, and prompt the entire nation regarding the need to preserve property bequeathed to them.

She pointed out that one of the problems they had as a nation was their inability to preserve for posterity property and valuable information handed down to them by their forebears.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency said the institution of METHOFEST was a laudable concept, which could serve as a panacea to this national challenge.

"Owing to the importance of METHOFEST, l think it would not be out of place for us as Methodist to further strengthen this method of teaching, by building a permanent place to keep these historical materials for exhibition" she added.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi pledged to support any such steps in this direction as it would have the potential for religious tourism.

She indicated that "in this way, school children, members of the Methodist family and non-Methodist alike, could visit throughout the year to learn and become disciples of Methodism"

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo congratulated all the dioceses and their representatives at the festival.

He said the Lord had been good to them as a church over the years and they had to celebrate his faithfulness and goodness.

Most Rev. Boafo implored the church members to make new friends and widen their networks so that together they would build a church that cherishes its heritage for development and growth.

In a speech read on behalf of Nana Kwabena Angu II, Apintohene of Awudua said preservation of things created by God and ancestors had eluded the Ghanaian society considering what was currently happening in the country.

He noted that depletion of forest reserves, pollution of water bodies, non-maintenance of important government buildings and properties were on the increase.

According to Nana Angu II, artefacts of great importance to the nation were left to rot through the negative activities of some Ghanaians.

"Some old documents that are very important to this current generation are difficult to come by. This trend must not continue to be with us", he cautioned.

An inter-diocesan heritage exhibition competition was also held at this year's celebration.

