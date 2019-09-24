news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, Sept. 24, GNA - Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister for Procurement, has observed that laziness was making Ghanaian youth vulnerable to violent activities.



She therefore urged the youth to eschew the practice and become useful to themselves and society rather than lazy around and be used by some politicians for violent activities.

Madam Adwoa Safo who is also the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, made the call in an address read for her at the 20th anniversary celebration of the Israel King of Jews Church at Dome in Accra.

She said in spite of the proliferation of churches in the country, acts such as drug abuse, alcoholism and murder were on the ascendancy.

The Minister for Procurement therefore charged the clergy to intensify their evangelism to curb the menace.

She commended the Church for the immense contribution to the community and Ghana as a whole.

N’Akoa Prophet Nazareth Ansah Jamson, Founder of the Church, said the Church established some 20 years ago had gone through many transformation.

He said the Church would continue to preach the unadulterated word of God to win more souls for Christ.

N’Akoa Jamson who is also the Head of the Churches of Spiritual Council, Ghana, urged Christians to refrain from acts which hinder national development, adding that they should allow the teachings of Jesus Christ to reflect in their daily lives.

N’Akoa Jamson expressed the hope that the Church would continue to support the community as part of its social responsibility at all times.

GNA