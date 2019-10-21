news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, the Minister of Aviation, has commended the management and staff of Aviance for their immense contribution towards the development of Ghana’s aviation industry and for the many jobs and business opportunities created.



Speaking at a grand durbar to climax Aviance’s 25th anniversary celebrations, Mr Adda described Aviance as a giant and a trail-blazer in facilitating cargo handling and passenger travel in Ghana.

He said Aviance was a strategic and key stakeholder in the aviation industry, adding that, Government would support the company to achieve its objectives and vision.

As far as security was concerned, the Minister said Government would be vigilant to ensure that the industry maintains the score Ghana earned at the recent aviation Audit leading to the nation earning awards in Montreal, Canada.

He urged Aviance as well as other ground handling companies to stay on the right side of the law, as far as Gold smuggling, money laundering and drug trafficking are concerned.

He called on state institutions such as Aviation security, NACOB, CEPS and National security to also play their supervisory roles effectively and collaborate with the ground handling companies to give Ghana a good name and promote business in the country.

Mr. Adda stated that government would soon receive additional scanners from the Chinese government to be deployed at the country's airport to enhance security.

The Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Simon Allotey congratulated the Board, Management and staff of Aviance Ghana for 25 years of providing excellent cargo and passenger handling services at the KIA.

The Director-General noted that about 4.1 billion passengers were conveyed on 38 million international flights worldwide last year and these figures are expected to double in the next 15-years.

He said Africa currently accounts for about four per cent of global air transport services, translating into more than 67 billion dollars in GDP and provides a source of livelihood for millions across the continent.

Mark Kamis, the Managing Director of Aviance, said he would continue to work hard with his team to strengthen and sustain the gains made by Aviance as the leading ground handling company in Ghana.

Established in October 1994 as the African Ground Operations (AFGO), the company has successfully handled Ghana’s cargo imports and exports at the KIA for the past 25 years.

After over 10 years of successful operations, AFGO was renamed as Aviance Ghana, a part of the international group.

Aviance introduced modern ground cargo and passenger handling equipment at the KIA to ensure the provision of quality services, consistent with the requirements of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Aviance also introduced the use of modern security gadgets, renovated and expanded infrastructure at the KIA to position it as an aviation hub in West Africa.

Highlights of the celebrations included rebranding of the company, a donation of food items and provisions to inmates of the Accra Psychiatric hospital, health screening and an awards ceremony to reward long serving staff for their contributions to the growth of the company.

Present at the anniversary celebrations were Koen Neven, Managing Director of the then AFGO now Aviance, Marwan Traboulsi of Air Ghana and Chris Goodsir, Country Manager of Swissport Ghana.

GNA