Hamile, (UWR), Jan. 25, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, the Interior Minister has called for effective collaboration among security agencies in safeguarding the nation in efforts towards achieving the government’s goal of ensuring the safety of the citizens.



“Unity among the security agencies is very important because we are serving one nation”, he said, adding that government recognized their collective contribution to the relative peace the country was enjoying.

Mr Dery made the call when he interacted with personnel of the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Hamile border on Friday.





The Interior Minister, who doubled as Member of Parliament for the Nandom Constituency, said there was also the need for the security agencies to collaborate with the public to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Mr Dery said it was through collaboration between the security agencies and the public that the suspected terrorist was arrested at a church at Hamile in 2019.

The Minister also attributed the impounding of large quantities of fertilizers meant for the Planting for Food and Jobs at an unapproved rout at Fielimon in the Sissala West District to the collaboration between the security agencies and the public.

Mr Dery noted that he would facilitate the creation of a Border Post at the unapproved route at Fielemon to help curb the illegal movement of people and goods in and out of the country.

The minister also indicated that the government would establish a permanent office for the GIS at Wechiau in the Wa West District, which shared boundary with Burkina Faso to further boost the security of the country.

He said government was committed to improving the presence of security personnel at the borders as part of measures to strengthen security operations at those areas.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Controller General of the GIS, noted that the age-long challenges of access to study leave, transfers and promotion among others for personnel of the GIS had been resolved.

He cited instances where some personnel had previously been on their ranks for more than twelve years without promotion while others had served for more than 18 years without transfer and some denied study leave, but said those challenges had been resolved.

Mr Takyi assured the personnel that government was working to create an enabling environment for them to effectively deliver their service for the advancement of the nation.

GNA