By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Kpikpira (U/E) Mar. 1, GNA – Naba Dazuur II, Divisional Chief of the Kpikpira Traditional Area in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region has appealed to government to minimize restrictions on movements across borders, to enhance trade among neighbouring countries.

The Chief indicated that Bimoba lands were largely in the border towns of Togo and Burkina Faso and the people desired to have easy access to their relatives across the borders but the artificial border restrictions had largely affected local investment with neighboring countries.

“We therefore appeal to government to relax these restrictions and implement the ECOWAS protocol treaties on free movement of goods and services, in and around the Togo border, Burkina Faso and Niger borders to ensure security and stability of the Bimoba people so as to enhance investment.”

Naba Dazuur II made the appeal at the annual celebration of the Danjuar festival of the people of Kpikpira on the theme, “Investing in Bimoba land: The Role of Government, Chiefs and Stakeholders”.

To promote the development of the area, the Chief called on his colleague Chiefs on Bimoba lands, especially the Garu and Tempane Districts to ensure that they released lands for development and eliminate outmoded customs and traditions that impeded development and education.

“Development comes with discomfort, and Chiefs should be willing and ready to release lands even if it means relocating our oracles to pave way for development,” he said.

Naba Dazuur II acknowledged the contributions of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the development of the area and thanked the McDan Group of Companies and World Vision Ghana for their support.





The Chief commended the Tempane District Police Commander for the initiative of involving Chiefs in policing in the District, and noted that the initiative would largely enhance investment in the area.

He said the people in the area had recognized threats of extremists in their interactions with brothers across borders, and appealed to the security agencies to operate in a manner that would enhance interactions between them, while ensuring that the country’s security was not compromised.

Naba Dazuur II added that “We appeal to the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) and the Ghana Immigration Service to recognize culture and customs of the people living within these border areas and allow free movement of goods and services.”

The Danjuar festival is celebrated annually by the Bimoba people in the Garu and Tempane Districts in remembrance of their origin and affords the people the opportunity to meet and plan development projects, show case their culture and encourage the youth to respect and uphold their tradition.

They displayed various dances including siak, kontar and saakpeata.

The festival was attended by both former and current government appointees, representatives of various political parties, including Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane Constituency who doubles as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Sadiq, MP for Madina, Mr Solomon Namliit Boar, the North East Regional Minister and MP for Bunkpurugu Constituency.

