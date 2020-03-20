news, story, article

By GNA Reporter



Accra, March 20, GNA - The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union has called on its members to adhere strictly to the health and safety protocols issued by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union commended all employers, social partners within the mining industry for proactively developing response measures targeted at preventing the spread of the virus.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Union, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“We are deeply concerned by the global Covid-19 pandemic and its potential consequences on the health and safety of our members, as well as, the operational and business implications for mining companies, and the industry at large.

In difficult times such as what the world is currently grappling with, the Union is urging all employers in the industry to continuously leverage their longstanding experience as health and safety champions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from wreaking havoc on Ghana’s mining industry “the statement said.

The Union encouraged its social partners to consult broadly with all stakeholders’ particularly in decisions in the wake of the virus that could potentially have far-reaching consequences on the industry.

“We wish to encourage employers to promote remote work system, particularly for vulnerable workers like lactating Mothers and pregnant women, and also create official channels for regular updates about the Covid-19 pandemic”

Given the pandemic has a global character, the Union has urged its members and Ghanaians to show compassion during this period and refrain from any temptation to demonize foreign nationals.

“The Union remains steadfast in the fight against the pandemic and looks forward to working closely with its partners to navigate the storm and prevent the spread of Covid-19”.

The statement express gratitude to government for taking steps to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Government, on Sunday, March 15, announced a number of preventive measures, for the disease. However, businesses and other workplaces were encouraged to continue to operate but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff.

GNA