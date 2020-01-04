news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Dambai (O/R), Jan. 4, GNA - Nana Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, has said efforts are being initiated by the Military High Command to establish a barracks and platoon units in the Oti Region.

He said the barracks, to be sited at Dambai, the regional capital, would accommodate 100 personnel of the military with the platoon units located at vantage points in the Region.

Mr Owusu-Yeboa said this at a press conference to brief the media on activities of the Regional Coordinating Council since the creation of Oti Region and to welcome the New Year at Dambai.

He said the Ghana Police Service has also approved recommendations for the construction of a Regional Police Headquarters and Regional Police Barracks, all at Dambai and charged the security services to devise strategies to protect the peace and ensure development in the new region.

He said so far, so good and that the foundation of the new region was being built for a smooth take off and called for support of all stakeholders.

The Regional Minister extended special invitation to the media to work with the District Assemblies and the Coordinating Council for the rapid socio-economic development of the region.

He also called for support from chiefs and traditional rulers and investors to transform the fortunes of Oti Region.

GNA