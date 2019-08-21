news, story, article

By Denis Osei Gyamfi / Stephen Appiah, GNA



Accra, Aug 21, GNA - The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) 1999 Year Group has held an anniversary lecture for the cadets at GMA as part of activities to mark 20 years since they left the Academy.

The lectures, which marked the beginning of the week long anniversary, is aimed at interacting with the cadets and sharing experiences.

Lieutenant Colonel Seth Gyekye Odei, the Commanding Officer of 5th Infantry Battalion, urged the cadets to be diligent in other to become responsible officers.

He said for the cadets to become responsible and accountable officers they should be able to command, lead and manage their subordinates effectively.

He said the GMA remains as an enviable institution which has produced military officers who were noted for discipline, courtesy and gentility.

"The essence of GMA training is to develop cadets with commanding abilities, enhance the leadership of cadets and also serve as career development. Officers from GMA are always role models and they should exhibit leadership character and also be good managers," he said.

Lt. Col. Odei said there are personal responsibilities such as the moral component, the conceptual component and the physical component which would be expected from the cadets when they are commissioned as officers.

“The moral component responsibility means as an officer you should be able to approach positive people in other to build their confidence and must also respect civilians. When it comes to the physical component, then we talk about fitness, punctuality, and appearance.

Every officer should be mentally strong. You should always be truthful even if you get something wrong because mistakes are part of us but you should be cautious,” he said.

He urged the cadets to support the powers invested in them with selfless commitment and integrity devoid of bullying civilians.

The GMA 1999 Year Group also donated two refrigerators to the GMA and the anniversary activities would continue on August 23, where the Year Group would visit the Osu Children's Home to make a donation.

GNA