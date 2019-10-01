news, story, article

Abura Dunkwa (C/R) Oct.1, GNA - Milife Insurance Company has paid a cheque of GH¢ 21,500 to Master Arthur Edwins, a 10 year old pupil of New Vision Montessori School whose mother , Nancy Awusi passed on after signing on to the insurance package for her son.

The short ceremony, which took place at the Abura Dunkwa Methodist School where the late Awusi taught, brings to 60 the number of claims the Company had paid to beneficiaries within two years.

The late Madam Awusi who died at age 32 after a shirt illness, contributed monthly deductions of GH¢30.00 less than two years as a client of the Company.

Mr. Benjamin Kwabena Nketia, Assistant Manager in charge of distribution at Milife Insurance said the move was to allay fears of some people including teachers who had doubts about the validity of the insurance Company.

Madam Sarah Otabil, mother of the deceased was grateful to Milife for delivering on its promise and assured that the money would be used for the education of his grandson and encouraged all teachers to sign on to the policy.

Rev. Isaac Owusu, Central Regional Chairman of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) advised teachers to embrace the insurance policy.

