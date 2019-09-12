news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah/Muniratu Adams Zanzeh, GNA



Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor for the University of Ghana on Thursday said migration is a human reality and if well managed, would be beneficial to receiving and exporting countries.

However, she explained that countries needed to put in place effective and efficient structures in order to get such benefits that come in the form of remittance and capacity building.

Dr Chinery-Hesse said this at a forum on technical cooperation on migration and labour mobility: diaspora engagement and ethical recruitment through responsible labour supply chain management.

The day’s meeting was organised by International Migration Policy Recruitment and Advisory Centre (IMPRAC) assembled migration experts from Ghana and Mauritius to develop standards to ensure that migrants and Potential Migrants travel in a safe, dignified, humane and regular manner.

Dr Chinery-Hesse called on government to domesticate international conventions and developing guiding principles on migration.

“For instance, it is necessary to formalise agreements, put in place stringent measures so that people who go outside the country would not be exploited but given comfortable situations,” she said.

Mr Charles A. Kwenin, the International Organisation for Migration Regional Director for Southern Africa said, Migration was inevitable because many of the countries in the West were developed with the support of immigrants.

“Today, the word migration has become a derogatory term. Migrants now face abuses and attacks in other countries. Migration will not stop and it is desirable,” he said.

He said, creating conditions to facilitate fair and ethical recruitment to ensure conductive working conditions to protect the rights of migrants must be addressed.

Ms Joyce Opoku-Boateng, a Member of Board of Directors of IMPRAC said the technological advancement was facilitating the migration of people in pursuit of their dream.

She said the category of migrants that included youth, women and unaccompanied children were often abused while others ended up as victims of human trafficking and stranded migrants.

“It is in light of such atrocities that the IMPRAC is taking steps to provide timely information to migrants and potential migrants to enable them to make informed decisions before during and after their migratory process,” she added.

GNA