By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Feb. 29. GNA – Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School (SHS) at Saltpond in the Central region, has been crowned the winner of this year’s Inter-Senior High School Debate.

This was after they beat their opponent, Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS in Kumasi with 78 to 63 points, at the grand finale of the competition, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The debate, which was on the motion: “Technology makes humans physically and mentally dormant”, was part of activities marking the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary celebrations, which will be held in Kumasi on March 6th.

Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, which was for the motion, was represented by Ida Blankson, Nelly Deladem Ayitey, Winnifred Larbi Anim and Abigail Hededzi, whiles Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS, who spoke against, was represented by Emmanuella Acquah, Adwoa Serwaa Amanfo, Chelsea Asamoah Frimpong and Christabel Avorga.

Madam Mary Owusu Afriyie, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, speaking at the ceremony, commended both schools for getting through to the finals and urged them to keep up the determination, which had brought them that far.

She said debates helped improved the public speaking skills and speech delivery of students while helping them to organize their compositions very well.

She called on all key stakeholders in education to help consolidate the gains made in education and the various interventions going on to improve delivery in schools.

Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, congratulated both schools for coming this far in the competition and advised them to study hard to assume responsible positions in the country in future.

Miss Ida Blankson, Principal Speaker for Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS, attributed their success to audibility and clarity in their presentations as well as guidance from their teachers.

The contestants received prizes and certificates.

