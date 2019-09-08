news, story, article

Sekondi, Sept. 8, GNA – Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has called on churches to continue to train and educate the youth on moral values to enable them to become responsible adults in future.



He said the church, over the years, had given hope to many depressed and weary individuals and such hope, aspiration and Godly living were more critical in the current dispensation.

Mr Darko-Mensah was speaking at the 120th Anniversary celebration of the Methodist Guild Ghana, on the theme: "Go and Make them my Disciples of all Nations".

He said the command of discipleship was not an option but a must to every Christian, both in word and in deed, as a stop-gap to the many ill behaviours in society.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the Methodist Church, with its population and as one of the oldest churches in Ghana, must not renege on its efforts at training and producing good Christians who would influence the world positively.

He, therefore, urged the Guild members to be law abiding, work hard and create jobs among themselves to be able to support the growth and development of the Church.

Mr Jonathan K. Bassaw, the National Guild President, who welcomed the more than 750 delegates to the conference, urged them to improve on the teaching ministries for the benefit of the Methodist Guild.

GHe said He said the Guild was one of the intergenerational organisations of the Methodist Church mobilizing the youth and adults for church activities and leadership.

He said the Guild had served the Church for the past 120 years and lauded the contributions of each member towards the Church’s development.

