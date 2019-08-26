news, story, article

Kumasi, Aug. 26, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana, has officially launched its Wesleyan Television (WTV) station to give an impetus to its evangelism programmes.

Previously, the Church had to embark on evangelism or reach out to people through the public address systems which had been inadequate, cumbersome and risky at times.

The WTV, which is currently aired on Multi TV, had also come to provide the right teachings from the scriptures for many viewers across the world to build their faith into matured Christians for themselves and the Kingdom of God.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, at the launch of WTV in Kumasi, told journalists that, WTV was solely owned by the Methodist Church Ghana and it is the belief of the church that, the televangelism medium, would be a means to bringing development in the society.

He said this was “not something which should draw people back in terms of religion”, but rather a tool for salvaging the people.

The WTV, he said, was going to demonstrate professionalism, shun sensationalism and ethnocentric tendencies and impart the lives of individuals positively.

Bishop Boafo said the Church has provided an amount of GH¢1,000.000.00 as seed money and two vehicles for the smooth running of the television station.

He called on business organizations and individuals especially, members of the Methodist church and Christians in general, to patronize WTV to help support evangelism to win more souls for Christ and promote accelerated development of Ghana.

