By Edward Williams, GNA



Dambai (O/R), Jan 13, GNA - The Methodist Church Ghana on Sunday cut the sod for construction of the first Methodist Chapel at the cost of GH¢350,000.00 in Dambai, the Oti regional capital.

The Church auditorium, which is expected to be completed within four months was initiated and financed by the Lay Movement Council of the Church.

It would include; more than 350 capacity auditorium, a sanctuary, four offices, a singers’ band and choristers’ area and four washrooms each for male and female congregants.

The Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, who cut the sod for the new building described the event as "a significant day in the history of the Methodist in Ghana."

He said the Church would not only bring spiritual life of the people up-to-speed, but provide social amenities and ensure development of women and children in the newly created region.

“For the people called Methodist, wherever we go, we go with development. We are coming with development like schools, health, social activities where we will also see to the provision of potable water,” he said.

“We are going to see to the development of the individual especially women, the vulnerable and children."

Rev. Boafo pledged the Church’s readiness to support and work hand in hand with government agencies and officials in order to achieve the needed development.

He noted that in the 185 years existence of the Methodist Church in Ghana, its presence was not felt in Dambai and the Oti region as a whole.

He, therefore, urged Methodists who found themselves in any part of the region "to hold onto the Methodist faith and champion the propagation of the gospel."

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Dambai for "receiving and accepting" the Church.

Nana Kwaku Beyennor II, Nifahene of Chonke Traditional Area and Chief of Dambai praised the Church for extending its faith to Dambai.

He appealed to Church to put up hospitals and schools in the area and pledged the preparedness of the traditional area to help the Church take up the projects.

He also appealed to the Ghana Health Service to post a medical doctor to the Dambai Health Centre.

Very Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Awuley, the Superintendent Minister of Hohoe Circuit of Methodist Church Ghana, said membership of the Methodist Church in Dambai, which began in March 2019 was about 30 including; students who currently fellowship at an improvised place.

Rev Boafo was accompanied by Brother Bernard Clement Kwasi Botwe, Lay President; Rt. Rev. Michael A. Bossman, Administrative Bishop; Rt. Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, Bishop of the Tema Diocese and other officers and members from the Tema Diocese and Hohoe Circuit of the Church.

