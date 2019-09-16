news, story, article

By Isaac kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bibiani, ( W/N), Sept. 16, GNA-Mr. Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister has given the assurance that the 22 kilometers road from Asawinso ‘A’ to Nkronua, in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai municipality would soon be constructed.

Mr Gyedu who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency said the Asawinso to Nkronua road was part of his campaign promise and hinted that it would be completed within the stipulated time so as to improve on socio-economic activities of the people.

He said the state of the Merewa- Nkronua road was also a major worry for him and that everything would be done to have it fixed.

The Minister who said this during a town hall meeting with the two communities, explained that the construction of the road was being funded by COCOBOD, since Merewa and Nkronua were cocoa growing communities.

"I have finished everything with COCCBOD and the government and the contract is finally awarded." he added

The Regional Minister indicated that, he had lobbied for many road constructions in the Municipality, including; the Subri Nkwanta to Etwabo, Sefwi Bekwai to Ashiam, Awaso-Bekwai roads as well as the Bibiani township roads.

“I am happy to inform you that within the next few months, the contractor will mobilize to commence work".

The Minister also promised Merewa community ten packets of roofing sheets and fifty bags of cement in support of their self-help project.

For his part the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Alfred Amoah, asked the two communities to engage themselves in the planting for food and jobs programme, especially in the rice farming, since through the MP's efforts the government provided more agricultural machinery.

He said the MP also promised to provide enough educational materials, especially furniture to improve on teaching and learning in the area.

Chiefs of the two communities thanked the MP for his contributions towards the development of the constituency.

Also present at the meeting were; the constituency chairman, Mr. Appiah Kubi, NPP Western North Regional Research officer, Mr Bright Appiah and the Youth organizer, Mr Simon Coffie.

GNA