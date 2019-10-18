news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 18, GNA – A memorial church service for the repose of the soul of the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa Puduo II, the Paramount Queen of Sunyani Traditional Area, was on early Friday morning held in Sunyani.

The service (Memorial Mass) was organised at the Christ the King Cathedral and was attended by the members of the Boahen Korkor Royal Family of Sunyani, friends and sympathisers.

It preceded her one week funeral rite which is being observed today from 0800 hours to 1800 hours at the forecourt of the “Asonomu’ Palace, ‘Asufufu’ a suburb of Sunyani.

The ‘Omanhemaa’ (Paramount Queen), a devout and devoted Catholic worshipped at the Cathedral throughout her lifetime.

In a homily, Very Reverend Father Williams Kyere, the Administrator of the Cathedral, described Nana Puduo II as a ‘Woman of Substance” who led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Monsignor Richard Kyeremeh, a former Administrator of the Cathedral, who was the main celebrant of the mass, attested that Nana Puduo II “bore good fruit”, saying God had ended her mission on earth and called her to His eternal kingdom.

He entreated the gathering to learn from her good works by avoiding bickering, undermining, backbiting, divisive tendencies, hatred, enmity and “bury our differences and live in unity to promote peace and love” for the continuous and speedy progress of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Nana Puduo II, born in 1955 and a mother of four died on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Sunyani Regional Hospital of an undisclosed ailment.

Known in private life as Helena Akosua Yeboaa, Nana Puduo II was enstooled in 1972 and ruled for 47 years. She succeeded her grandmother, Nana Afua Yeboaa II who died in the same year (1972).

GNA