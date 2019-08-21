news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - Melcom Group of Companies, as part of its 30 years anniversary in business, has planted trees at designated areas to support the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)’s “Making Ghana Green” initiative.

The initiative is aimed at beautifying open spaces in the capital with trees, flowers and lawns to make the city green.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, the Director of Communications of Melcom Group, said the company saw the need to support the initiative as the colour green in the national flag symbolises the extent of the greenery of the country.

The greenery vegetation is a gift from God, it would help ensure a healthy environment, and the thriving of the agriculture sector for high yields in food and cash crops, he said.

“But due to urbanisation, the vegetation has been destroyed through human activities, hence the need to support the ongoing initiative to make Accra green again,” Mr Avenorgbo said.

Mr Mahesh Melwanu, the Joint Managing Director of Melcom Group, said the company is glad to associate itself with the project to ensure its success.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Chief Executive of the AMA, commended the Melcom Group for partnering the Assembly to achieve success in the effort.

He said the world is saddled with the effects of climate change and this was affecting water bodies and air quality, hence the need to adopt the greening approach to enhance the lives of the people and ensure sustainable development.

Mr Sowah said building resilience in Accra and other rapidly urbanising cities required hard work and all must be on board to ensure success.

“Quite a number of trees have been planted since the project was launched, more especially in schools, but now the focus is on the open spaces,” he said.

The Chief Executive said the Assembly would continue in its efforts to ensure that the environment of Accra looked green with trees, flowers and lawns and expressed gratitude to Melcom for supporting the project.

GNA