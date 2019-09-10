news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze/Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 10, GNA – The Melcom Group of Companies on Tuesday rewarded 60 customers with 30 brand new Renault KWID Cars and 30 motorbikes, as Melcom celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The reward was to celebrate the Group’s loyal customers from across the country and appreciate their loyalty in helping the company to contribute to social-economic development.

Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, Chairman of Melcom Group of Companies, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for embracing the company since its establishment.

“We are grateful to Ghanaians for the warm hospitality of the company and I congratulate all the winners,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to staff of the Group for their hard work and faithfulness, which he said, contributed to the success of the company.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, the Director of Communications, Melcom Group of Companies, said the growth of the Company was largely due to the support of customers, hence the need to celebrate them.

The Group, he said, was keen in securing the livelihoods of the citizenry, and had therefore created jobs for 2,800 Ghanaians.

Mr Avenorgbo said the quest of the Group to offer Ghanaians the opportunity to manage the Group’s companies was evident in how 41 Managing Directors out of the 42 Melcom Shops in Ghana were Ghanaians.

Mr Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Business Development, commended Melcom Group for providing jobs for Ghanaians and paying its taxes every year, and encouraged the Company to keep supporting the state to enhance development.

Mr Awal said he had learned four qualities from the Melcom Group that, which are; having a clear vision and purpose for establishing a company, persevering in the midst of difficulties as an entrepreneur, adopting good work ethics coupled with discipline and appreciating customers for their loyalty.

He advised young businesses or Startups to emulate these entrepreneurial qualities to be able to develop and maintain their enterprises.

The Minister disclosed that government intended to introduce, the “Work Study for Entrepreneurship” initiative, which intends to post over 40,000 students to companies for business skills and discipline and appealed to Melcom to provide space to train 40 interns.

He said government was prepared to create a conducive environment for businesses, including the Melcom Group of Companies to thrive.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the Deputy Minister of Trade, said 30 years of successful business operations was an important milestone, adding that, Melcom had contributed to the digital revolution of the country in changing lives for the better.

He commended the Group for its transformative operations as a leader in retail business as it was inspirational to startups and other entrepreneurs.

“However, in the next five years, I want to walk to any Melcom shop and find over 50 per cent of your products made in Ghana,” he said.

The Melcom Group of Companies are made up of Melcom Limited, Melcom Travel and Tours, Melcom Hospitality, Melcom Care Foundation, Crown Star Electronics and Century Industries Limited.

GNA