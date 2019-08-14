news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Melcom Group of Companies, as part of its 30 years of successful business in Ghana, has supported two Security Services with various office furniture, equipment and motor bikes to enhance security delivery in the country.

The Ghana Police Service received three motor bikes while the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) also received a Portable Mi-FI Speaker, Water Dispenser, Double Door Refrigerator, 32 inches Digital Satellite Television Set, two Swivel Chairs, an Office Cabinet, two Office Desks, two Wall Clocks and 3- in-1 seated Airport Chair.

The donations formed part of the Melcom’s social corporate responsibility as well as to lend support to the newly created Public Affairs Unit at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Regional Command of the Service.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbor, the Head of Communication, Melcom Group said the donation was in recognition of the vital roles Ghana’s Security Services played in ensuring peace and security in the country.

He said Melcom’s motivation was not to take safety for granted and while they celebrate 30 years of successful business in Ghana, they needed to support and honour some institutions including the Security Services for ensuring security in the country over the years.

Mr Avenorgbor called on the recipients to cultivate the culture of maintenance to prolong their life-span, adding that, “at Melcom we insist on maintenance culture and we normally brand the items we donate not for the benefit of Melcom as such but just to ensure that those who use it are reminded that it is being used for a purpose”.

He announced that Melcom has started a promotion targeting the security service and the public and for every GH¢100.00 worth of items bought, one qualifies for a scratch card with a secret code to be texted to the short code, 1788 on all networks.

He said every month, raffles would be drawn and lucky winners would win items such as cars, laptops refrigerators, fans, among other items. The promotion ends on 31 August.

He, therefore, called on other corporate organisations to encourage the security services to do more to protect the citizenry.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mrs Edith Penelope Arhin, Commander, KIA, on her part thanked the Management of Melcom Groups of Companies for their gesture and pledged their support to put the items to good use.

In an interview with Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Barbara Sam, the Public Relations Officer, KIA Regional Command, said the Service in its quest to reach out to all the 18 Regional Commands, Metropolitan, and District office with its policies, is decentralizing its operations and functions to reflect what is being done at the National headquarters.

She said it was in that regards that the Public Affairs Department has also been decentralized in all the Regions and some key Sector Commands to better disseminate information about the Service and educate the public on its activities.

GNA