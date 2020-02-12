news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Feb.12, GNA - Melcolm Care Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Melcolm Group of Companies, has outdoored 64 modern washroom facilities for distribution in schools to enhance water and sanitation to promote good health.

The facilities have a total value of GH¢500.000.00. Each unit has a raised concrete platform for mounting, a portable water closet, bio digester to connect to sewage line, a 2,200litres overhead water tank, water pump with booster per overhead and plumbing for interconnection.





Addressing the outdooring ceremony, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, the Director of Communications for the Melcom Group of Companies, said the commissioning of the project would end the activities that commemorated ‘Melcom at 30 Anniversary’, which was launched last year.





The beneficiary schools, which comprise basic, secondary and tertiary institutions, are in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta regions.

They include: Nsawam Senior High School; Nsawam Methodist Primary and JHS; Akatsi College of Education; Tefle Primary and JHS; Sokpoe D/A Primary and JHS’ Tema Kotobabi TMA; Tema Community 5 Number 1 TMA Primary B School; Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School; and the Accra Saint Theresa’s School Complex.

Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani, the Group Chair of the Melcom Group of Companies said the project, who commissioned the facility, said the initiative was born out of a news article read in the media about the lack and poor sanitation in some schools.

He said education and health remained the priorities of the Company, therefore, the Melcom Care Foundation would be repeat the gesture in subsequent phases to ensure that sanitation was top-notch in educational environment.

