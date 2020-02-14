news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Kpeve, (V/R), Feb. 14, GNA - Mr Ernest Kodzo Mallet, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Dayi, in the Volta Region, has called on the media to support the Assembly in its quest to end child trafficking and child labour in the District.

“The support of the media is once again needed to help to sensitize parents to the dangers and effects of child labour and child trafficking on the growth and development of children,” he stated.

The DCE who was speaking at the Assembly’s Meet-The-Press series at Kpeve, the District capital, said acts of child labour and child trafficking continued to be common within communities on the lakeside in the District due to their strategic location, with access to overbank and island communities of the Volta Lake.





He said the situation was more prevalent during the long vacation of basic schools, hence the need for the media to get involved in sensitising parents to the dangers associated with the practice.

Mr Mallet said though the District Department of Social Welfare and Community Development together with the security services were mounting spirited attacks on the menace, a media campaign was needed.

On security, the DCE said the prevailing peace in the District was as a result of an effective collaboration between the various security services in the District and support from the citizenry.

He said help from the Regional Police Command also contributed significantly to reduction of crime, especially armed robbery on the Eastern Corridor road passing through the District.

Mr Mallet said the deplorable nature of the road network in the District was a major concern to the Assembly, with effects on accelerated socio-economic development of the District.

He said the Assembly was therefore in constant contact with the Ministry of Road and Highways, adding that officials from the Ghana Highway Authority also visited the District with plans to fix roads in the District.

GNA