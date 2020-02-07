news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, Feb. 08 GNA – Mr Kwabena Tabiri, Programme Manager, Penplusbytes, has challenged the media to throw more searchlights on health issues in the country.

He said people continued to face challenges in accessing quality healthcare and needed the media to highlight their concerns for redress.

Mr Tabiri said this in an interview with the media in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on the sidelines of a workshop to train selected journalists from Volta and Oti Regions in health reporting.





The workshop is aimed at building the capacity of journalists on reporting on issues of health in the country.

It focused on the areas of Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nutrition, Malaria, HIV and AIDS and Maternal health.

The training forms part of People For Health (P4H) project, funded by the USAID and implemented by the Ghana News Agency, Penplusbytes and SEND GHANA in four regions - Volta, Eastern, Greater Accra and Northern.

Mr Tabiri said the main objective of P4H project was to reduce inequality in the health sector, especially in the area of primary healthcare delivering.

He said over the years there were so many lapses and inequalities within the health sector, affecting people’s access to quality healthcare and that informed the implementation of the project to ensure that such lapses and inequalities were eliminated from the system.

Mr Tabiri said the nation’s quest to achieve access to quality healthcare could easily be realized if the media focused its lenses on challenges facing people in the health sector, and brought those challenges to the attention of the authorities for redress.

He urged the participants to take up the initiative and collaborate effectively with the three implementing organizations so that the desired objective of the project could be timely achieved.

