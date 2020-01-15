news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa /Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Jan.15, GNA - Public Relations (PR) Practitioners have been urged to disclose information that is not exempt whether proactively or upon request under the Right to Information (RTI) Law.

Exempt information is one that bothers on national security, international relations, law enforcement and public safety, parliamentary privilege, fair trial and contempt of court amongst other.

“Any deliberate effort to withhold or hide information is an offence,” Mr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement, of the Centre for Democratic Governance (CDD), has said.

Mr Pumpuni said it is to ensure accountability through information sharing as it is the bedrock of democratic accountability saying, it was inconceivable to govern successfully in modern societies without access to information.

He gave the advice at a day’s seminar organized for both PR and Media practitioners in Accra on Wednesday on RTI. It was attended by practitioners from the public and private sectors.

The Director said to fulfill this effectively, there is the need for them to acquire knowledge of the law and how to apply it.

He said the bigger challenge was persuading others within the Metropolitan and District Assemblies and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies that the role of communication and information has changed and should be respected.

In some cases, a decision to share information can mean the life or death for the person seeking information, thus, to meet the timelines within the Act, the public sector must invest in good record storage and management, this means they must innovate.

“The PR community of practice can make or unmake the RTI and should lead the charge towards a transparent and accountable governance system,” he said.

Mr Pumpuni said information was critical for the citizenry to be able to make a fair assessment whether or not leaders were on track, stating that it was important to focus on the operationalization of the law as democratic governance cannot be successful without access to information.

The right to information, he said, helps to get a good developing administrative procedure that were adaptable to changing context, so that mistakes were not repeated.

The RTI gives provision on accessing information and must precede the necessary limitation.

Participants called for more education on the Act on how and where to access information.

GNA