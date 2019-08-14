news, story, article

By GNA Reporter



Kumasi, Aug. 14, GNA – Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), has advised the media to be professional and be guided by the traditional values of decorum in their work.

He said this would help preserve both the sanctity of the media and the peace prevailing in the country.

He said the journalist in the Ghanaian cultural setting should be likened to the linguist in the chief’s palace who as an intermediary and an interpreter, does not relay the message in its raw form to the chef, but decodes and refines it in case of any unpleasantness, before its final conveyance.

Failure to do this breached customary laws and the linguist stood the danger to be sanctioned for disrespecting the chief, he said.

Most Reverend Professor Asante, who said this when interacting with media editors in Kumasi, said some of the customary and traditional practices in the country was akin to and endorsed conventional professional practices, thus even the uninitiated media practitioner who is well-cultured and groomed, could still do the right things.

The engagement with the editors was a prelude to a full day’s workshop held for journalists across the country to sharpen their skills in writing the best reportage on conflict sensitivities in Ghana before during and after the 2020 elections.

It was organized by a multi-stakeholder platform on peace and governance in Ghana.

The platform made of the NPC, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Centre for Democratic Development of Ghana (CDD), among other collaborators, seeks to build consensus and strengthen partnerships with civil society organizations, the media, government and the private sector towards developing pragmatic and workable interventions to critical challenges.

The Chairman of the NPC said the current environment occasioned by insults, political invectives and chaos being perpetrated by some media practitioners, ostensibly influenced by pecuniary considerations, had the potential to ignite conflicts and must be avoided.

He termed these forms of media practice as ‘gutter’ and ‘checkbook’ journalism and said the media personnel must be able to decipher and sift through the derogatory, unprintable as well as the hate speeches and instead use euphemisms, to put at bay any potential to incite violence.

Most Reverend Professor Asante said the situation "where new stories are bought- while pandering to the greed, vulnerability and the undiscerning gullibility of people, these acts undermined the sanctity of the media." he said.

He praised the media which has assumed a pivotal position in shaping public opinion and said this could be leveraged to effectively to communicate the various socio-political agenda, especially, in the promotion of national cohesion and coexistence among modern ethnic, religious and political groups.

GNA